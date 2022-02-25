Scotiabank to begin letting employees return to office in mid-March

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO said on Friday it will let employees return to the majority of its Canadian offices on a voluntary basis from March 14 as COVID-19 curbs lift across the country.

"Starting on April 11, a ten-week gradual and phased re-entry into the office will begin, with different teams returning on different dates," Barb Mason, Scotiabank's chief human resources officer and group head, said in a statement.

Most of the employees will work on a hybrid basis, the bank said.

Scotiabank's return to office plan comes a few weeks after rival Bank of Montreal BMO.TO said it will be bringing employees back to the office, becoming the first major Canadian lender to do so. https://reut.rs/3IoTvAL

Most banks across Canada had delayed their back-to-office plans late last year due to the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19. https://reut.rs/3BTlBl6

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

