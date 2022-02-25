US Markets
BNS

Scotiabank to begin letting employees return to office in mid-March

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia said on Friday it will let employees return to the majority of its Canadian offices on a voluntary basis from March 14 as COVID-19 curbs lift across the country.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO said on Friday it will let employees return to the majority of its Canadian offices on a voluntary basis from March 14 as COVID-19 curbs lift across the country.

"Starting on April 11, a ten-week gradual and phased re-entry into the office will begin, with different teams returning on different dates," Barb Mason, Scotiabank's chief human resources officer and group head, said in a statement.

Most of the employees will work on a hybrid basis, the bank said.

Scotiabank's return to office plan comes a few weeks after rival Bank of Montreal BMO.TO said it will be bringing employees back to the office, becoming the first major Canadian lender to do so. https://reut.rs/3IoTvAL

Most banks across Canada had delayed their back-to-office plans late last year due to the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19. https://reut.rs/3BTlBl6

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS BMO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular