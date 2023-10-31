Scotiabank Sells 20% Stake In CTFS To Canadian Tire

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO, BNS) or Scotiabank, a Canadian lender, said on Tuesday that it has concluded the sale of its 20 percent equity interest in Canadian Tire Financial Services or CTFS to Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO, CTC_A.TO).

As a result of transaction, for the fourth-quarter, Scotiabank will post an after-tax gain of around $319 million.

Scotiabank said that it will continue to provide a committed credit facility of $1.1 billion to CTFS for the next 18 months.

