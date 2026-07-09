Scotiabank Sees a New Growth Story for Cloudflare

Cloudflare’s (NYSE: NET) ScotiaBank upgrade highlights an existential shift in its business. Once a mere content delivery service, Cloudflare has emerged as critical not only to cybersecurity but to AI at all levels of the stack, from infrastructure to applications.

Cloudflare’s distributed network and “serverless” functionality enable low-latency, high-speed, real-time, accurate, secure connections and, most importantly, the development of edge applications.

Edge applications are the endgame for AI, as they represent the long-awaited monetization of infrastructure and model investments and will drive revenue, cash flow, and earnings for this business long into the future. The moment of truth is when AI can function reliably at the edge in real-time.

That’s when autonomous vehicles, robotics, and physical AI will reach critical mass.

Cloudflare: Mission-Critical for Next-Gen Application Development

ScotiaBank analyst Patrick Colville highlighted Cloudflare’s Workers program as an underappreciated pillar of long-term growth. It is becoming the industry standard for "vibe coding," the creation of applications without physical coding—developers dictate what they want, and the AI does the work. Cloudflare makes it happen thanks to the speed enabled by its distributed network.

Cloudflare’s ScotiaBank upgrade was to Sector Outperform, with a $300 price target, well above current highs and in line with prevailing trends. Analyst trends have included increasing coverage, firming sentiment, and rising price targets, with sentiment pegged at Moderate Buy, a 65% Buy-side bias among the 34 analysts tracking the stock, and a forecast for fresh all-time highs at the high-end range.

The only bad news is that the consensus lags the market, providing potential for a price correction, but it is rising quickly due to the latest revisions. The Q1 2026 earnings report triggered a sustained series of analyst revisions, including numerous upgrades and price target increases pointing to the high-$200 to low-$300 range.

Cloudflare to Outperform in Back Half of 2026

Among the highlights from the Q1 release was tepid guidance. The company’s forecasts were largely in line with consensus estimates, providing little impetus for buyers. However, the guidance forecasts 30% revenue growth and comparable earnings growth and is likely to be outperformed given the trends.

The company identified agentic automation as a business driver, resulting in an exponential increase in traffic requests. The likely outcome is that agentic demand will continue to swell and underpin results going forward, as ScotiaBank’s channel checks suggest. The checks reveal mounting strength, leading ScotiaBank to forecast 500 basis points of back-half outperformance relative to the early July forecasts.

Among the opportunities is Cloudflare’s potential to serve as the toll road for agentic traffic. New tools enable publishers to track and monetize bot traffic that crawls their original content. Bot traffic is categorized and allowed to proceed, asked to pay, or blocked entirely, depending on the site and setup. The tools are expected to drive cash flow for Cloudflare and its clients, increasing its utility and value-building capacity while helping define the future of Internet protocol.

Zero-Trust Expansion Cements Cloudflare as Enterprise Security Provider

Cloudflare made a significant pivot, shifting away from legacy VPN-style security toward zero trust. Zero trust is absolutely critical in the AI space because of the lightning-fast speed at which AI works. Traditional architecture is inadequate and can not keep up.

Cloudflare One solves the problems that have kept many enterprises from adopting zero-trust security, enabling them to easily deploy it across networks for endpoint, data, and system security. In addition, Cloudflare took the lead in post-quantum security, developing the first complete secure access service edge (SASE)- compliant platform that provides quantum-proof encryption.

Institutional Buying Returns as Investors Weigh the Risks

Institutional activity reflects a shift. The group sold in late 2025 and early 2026, which led to market volatility and a price pullback, but then reverted to accumulation in Q2. The data reveals a subdued but bullish pace, with them buying approximately $3 in shares for each $1 sold, sufficient to allow price action to advance.

Assuming the group retains a bullish posture, Cloudflare’s price action will continue to drift higher as the year progresses. Critical targets include the current all time high, which is a trigger point when crossed. A likely catalyst is the upcoming Q2 earnings release, scheduled for early August.

Cloudflare’s biggest risk lies in its scale. As one of the world’s largest Internet traffic routing services, an outage or hiccup in services can have a wide-ranging impact on commerce. Likewise, it is itself a target, given its critical role in Internet traffic and cybersecurity, and it spends hundreds of millions each year on research and upgrades to stay relevant.

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