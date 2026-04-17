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Scotiabank Reports Expected Q2 Income Contribution From Its Ownership Interest In KeyCorp

April 17, 2026 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Scotiabank (BNS) said it expects net income contribution from its ownership interest in KeyCorp will be approximately C$77 million in second quarter. Adjusting for the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately C$8 million, the Bank's adjusted net income contribution from KeyCorp will be approximately C$85 million.

Scotiabank will release its second quarter financial results and host anearnings conference callon May 27, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Scotiabank shares are up 0.27 percent to $75.20.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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