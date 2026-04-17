Scotiabank Reports Expected Q2 Income Contribution From Its Ownership Interest In KeyCorp

(RTTNews) - Scotiabank (BNS) said it expects net income contribution from its ownership interest in KeyCorp will be approximately C$77 million in second quarter. Adjusting for the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately C$8 million, the Bank's adjusted net income contribution from KeyCorp will be approximately C$85 million.

Scotiabank will release its second quarter financial results and host anearnings conference callon May 27, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Scotiabank shares are up 0.27 percent to $75.20.

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