Scotiabank Q3 Net Income Rises

August 26, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO, BNS) reported third quarter net income of C$2.5 billion compared to C$1.9 billion, last year. Diluted earnings per share was C$1.84, compared to C$1.41. Adjusted net income was C$2.5 billion and adjusted diluted EPS was C$1.88, up from C$1.63 last year. Total revenue increased to C$9.49 billion compared to C$8.36 billion.

Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Scotiabank, said: "We reported improving revenue growth which helped drive another quarter of positive operating leverage and pushed our return on equity meaningfully higher compared to the prior year. We did this all while maintaining a strong balance sheet and buying back shares."

