Scotiabank Projects Around $81 Million In Earnings From KeyCorp's Q4 Results

January 21, 2026 — 08:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), commonly known as Scotiabank, Wednesday said that it is expecting around $81 million as net income from its ownership interest in KeyCorp's fourth quarter results in the first quarter of 2026.

The bank will publish its first quarter financial results on February 24.

In pre-market activity, BNS shares were trading at $73.04, up 0.33% on the New York Stock Exchange.

