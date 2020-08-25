US Markets
Scotiabank profit misses estimates as pandemic hits international unit

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia missed analyst estimates for second-quarter profit on Tuesday as Latin America, where its international banking unit is focused, was hit by the coronavirus pandemic later than North America.

Canada's third-biggest lender said adjusted net income fell to C$1.3 billion ($984.33 million), or C$1.04 a share, in the three months ended July 31, from C$2.46 billion, or C$1.88 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.11 a share.

Provisions for credit losses rose to C$2.18 billion from C$713 million a year earlier, although they declined 18% from the prior quarter's peak.

($1 = 1.3207 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

BMO BNS

