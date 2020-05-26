US Markets
Scotiabank profit drops 41.5% on higher loan losses

Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday second-quarter profit fell 41.5%, hit by a jump in loan-loss provisions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Canada's third-biggest lender said net income attributable to common shareholders fell to C$1.24 billion ($893.37 million), or C$1 per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from C$2.13 billion, or C$1.73 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3880 Canadian dollars)

