Scotiabank profit beats estimates on lower provisions, Canada revenues

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Manya Saini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia kicked off fourth-quarter results reporting by beating analysts' estimates on Tuesday, helped by lower provisions for credit losses in its international unit and improved revenues in its Canadian business.

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO kicked off fourth-quarter results reporting by beating analysts' estimates on Tuesday, helped by lower provisions for credit losses in its international unit and improved revenues in its Canadian business.

Canada's third-largest lender also announced a dividend of C$1 a share, up from the 90 Canadian cents it has been paying for the last eight quarters.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.72 billion ($2.13 billion), or C$2.10, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$1.9 billion, or C$1.45, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.90 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

That came primarily from its Pacific Alliance-focused international unit, where adjusted profits jumped 74%, largely driven by lower provisions than a year ago, and its Canadian business, which saw earnings jump 59%, thanks to improved revenues.

It took provisions of C$168 million during the quarter, down from C$1.1 billion a year ago.

Exclusing the impact of provisions and taxes, the bank posted adjusted profit of C$3.6 billion, up 4% from a year ago.

The bank reported overall net profit of C$1.97 a share, up from C$1.42 a year ago.

($1 = 1.2766 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Louise Heavens)

