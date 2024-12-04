Scotiabank price target raised to C$74 from C$65 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic raised the firm’s price target on Scotiabank (BNS) to C$74 from C$65 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm is modeling good core EPS growth in 2025 of about 10%, even though it is lowering estimates on the view that its previous expectations were too high, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds it is modeling a provision for credit losses – PCL – of 0.53% in 2025 as it expects impaired PCLs to persist with small releases in performing provisions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.