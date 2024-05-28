News & Insights

Scotiabank Posts Solid Q2 Results Amidst Economic Challenges

May 28, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Bank Of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has released an update.

Scotiabank has reported a second-quarter net income of $2,092 million, a slight decrease from $2,146 million the previous year, with adjusted earnings also seeing a modest decline. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the Bank delivered solid results with notable revenue growth and disciplined expense control. The Bank also saw its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio improve to 13.2%, reinforcing its strong capital position.

