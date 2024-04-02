News & Insights

Markets
BNS

Scotiabank Partners With Immigration.ca

April 02, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) announced its collaboration with Immigration.ca, a newcomer website for individuals new to the Canadian immigration sector.

This partnership aims to enhance access to trustworthy resources that assist newcomers in understanding the Canadian financial system.

As the exclusive banking partner of Immigration.ca, Scotiabank will provide newcomers with reliable financial education materials, expert financial advisors, and customized support tailored to the specific needs of those starting anew in Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.