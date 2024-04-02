Scotiabank Partners With Immigration.ca

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) announced its collaboration with Immigration.ca, a newcomer website for individuals new to the Canadian immigration sector.

This partnership aims to enhance access to trustworthy resources that assist newcomers in understanding the Canadian financial system.

As the exclusive banking partner of Immigration.ca, Scotiabank will provide newcomers with reliable financial education materials, expert financial advisors, and customized support tailored to the specific needs of those starting anew in Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.