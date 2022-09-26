US Markets
Scotiabank names Scott Thomson as chief executive officer

Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia said on Monday that Scott Thomson would take over as chief executive officer of the Canadian bank from Feb. 1, replacing Brian Porter who will retire at the end of January.

