Scotiabank names Scott Thomson as chief executive officer

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO said on Monday that Scott Thomson would take over as chief executive officer of the Canadian bank from Feb. 1, replacing Brian Porter who will retire at the end of January.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

