Scotiabank Maintains Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.77% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust is $41.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 18.77% from its latest reported closing price of $34.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vornado Realty Trust is 1,958MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.24%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.14% to 197,195K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 12,309K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,035K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 83.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,872K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,426K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 0.75% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 7,693K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,065K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,082K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Kemnay Advisory Services holds 5,834K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.