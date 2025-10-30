Scotiabank Maintains Verizon Communications (VZ) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.22% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Verizon Communications is $49.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.22% from its latest reported closing price of $38.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Verizon Communications is 142,003MM, an increase of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZ is 0.49%, an increase of 7.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 3,122,946K shares. The put/call ratio of VZ is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,008K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,744K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 13.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119,673K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,969K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 107,720K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,866K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 100,327K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,225K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 14.11% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 67,385K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,787K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 6.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

