Scotiabank Maintains Targa Resources (TRGP) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Targa Resources is $209.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $160.80 to a high of $274.05. The average price target represents an increase of 14.90% from its latest reported closing price of $182.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Targa Resources is 25,490MM, an increase of 46.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Targa Resources. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRGP is 0.43%, an increase of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 229,162K shares. The put/call ratio of TRGP is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,643K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,023K shares , representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,978K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,897K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 21.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,157K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,059K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 21.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,822K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,857K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 54.05% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,788K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,697K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 19.24% over the last quarter.

