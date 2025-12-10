Scotiabank Maintains SailPoint (SAIL) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of SailPoint (NasdaqGS:SAIL) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.53% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SailPoint is $27.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $33.28. The average price target represents an increase of 36.53% from its latest reported closing price of $19.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in SailPoint. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIL is 0.52%, an increase of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 565,492K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 479,843K shares representing 86.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,000K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,309K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 49.08% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,128K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 53.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 89.05% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 3,396K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares , representing an increase of 25.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.