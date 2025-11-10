Scotiabank Maintains Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.17% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is $44.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from its latest reported closing price of $41.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rexford Industrial Realty is 826MM, a decrease of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REXR is 0.30%, an increase of 11.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 326,662K shares. The put/call ratio of REXR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,590K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,443K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,953K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,988K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,637K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,136K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 51.90% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 9,191K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,846K shares , representing an increase of 36.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,813K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares , representing an increase of 79.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 6.76% over the last quarter.

