Scotiabank Maintains PriceSmart (PSMT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Scotiabank maintained coverage of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PriceSmart is $85.17. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from its latest reported closing price of $70.71.

The projected annual revenue for PriceSmart is $4,449MM, an increase of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.86.

PriceSmart Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.46 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $70.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMJIX - PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 31.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 15.72% over the last quarter.

BBTSX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GW&K Investment Management holds 88K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 43.11% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 204K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 11.27% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in PriceSmart. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSMT is 0.11%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 27,369K shares. The put/call ratio of PSMT is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pricesmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (eight in Costa Rica and Colombia; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic, four in Trinidad and Guatemala; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company also plans to open new warehouse clubs in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Bucaramanga, Colombia in the fall of 2021, and in Portmore, Jamaica in the spring of 2022. Once these three new clubs are open, the Company will operate 50 warehouse clubs.

