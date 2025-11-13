Scotiabank Maintains Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership (PAA) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NasdaqGS:PAA) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.60% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership is $20.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.60% from its latest reported closing price of $16.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership is 38,022MM, a decrease of 18.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAA is 0.46%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 433,526K shares. The put/call ratio of PAA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 76,067K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,403K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 11.99% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 70,127K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,907K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 33,281K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 21.22% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 20,033K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,433K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 18,166K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,145K shares , representing a decrease of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 83.40% over the last quarter.

