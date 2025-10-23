Scotiabank Maintains Pan American Silver (PAAS) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.15% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pan American Silver is $29.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.65 to a high of $33.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.15% from its latest reported closing price of $36.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pan American Silver is 1,258MM, a decrease of 59.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAAS is 0.34%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 266,031K shares. The put/call ratio of PAAS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 29,736K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,879K shares , representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 10.19% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 12,691K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,669K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 7.26% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 11,044K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,001K shares , representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 10.59% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 10,426K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,029K shares , representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 31.00% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 9,661K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,355K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 6.73% over the last quarter.

