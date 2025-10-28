Scotiabank Maintains Nexa Resources (NEXA) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.36% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nexa Resources is $5.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.81. The average price target represents an increase of 4.36% from its latest reported closing price of $5.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nexa Resources is 2,712MM, a decrease of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexa Resources. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXA is 0.00%, an increase of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 1,534K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 344K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 27.75% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 153K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 12.39% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 80K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 18.46% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 69K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 10.43% over the last quarter.

SMLF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 36.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 52.43% over the last quarter.

