Scotiabank Maintains New Gold (NGD) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of New Gold (NYSEAM:NGD) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.24% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for New Gold is $5.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.26 to a high of $8.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.24% from its latest reported closing price of $6.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New Gold is 915MM, a decrease of 11.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Gold. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGD is 0.40%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 524,919K shares. The put/call ratio of NGD is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 48,300K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,726K shares , representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 32,740K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 29,139K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,082K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 21.68% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 28,812K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,221K shares , representing an increase of 47.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 121.30% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 24,131K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,409K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 8.49% over the last quarter.

