Scotiabank Maintains Mosaic (MOS) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.98% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is $38.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 48.98% from its latest reported closing price of $25.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is 13,301MM, an increase of 11.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOS is 0.23%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.12% to 343,130K shares. The put/call ratio of MOS is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,233K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,031K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 22.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,998K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,830K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 22.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,855K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,436K shares , representing a decrease of 40.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,217K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,121K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 21.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,765K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 23.87% over the last quarter.

