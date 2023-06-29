Scotiabank Maintains Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.78% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Millicom International Cellular is 22.74. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $28.13. The average price target represents an increase of 47.78% from its latest reported closing price of 15.39.

The projected annual revenue for Millicom International Cellular is 5,882MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Millicom International Cellular. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGO is 0.36%, an increase of 19.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 20,395K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 8,247K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,398K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 4.11% over the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 1,652K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 23.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 910K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 2.41% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 766K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millicom International Cellular SA is a Luxembourgish fixed line and mobile telecommunications services provider dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America operating under the Tigo brand.

