Scotiabank Maintains Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEAM:MTA) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.38% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Metalla Royalty & Streaming is $6.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.12 to a high of $7.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.38% from its latest reported closing price of $7.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Metalla Royalty & Streaming is 19MM, an increase of 133.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metalla Royalty & Streaming. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 12.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTA is 0.21%, an increase of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 28,985K shares. The put/call ratio of MTA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 5,694K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 22.88% over the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 3,155K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Merk Investments holds 3,000K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 3,000K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,756K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,714K shares , representing a decrease of 34.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 12.76% over the last quarter.

