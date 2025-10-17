Scotiabank Maintains Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings is $52.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.25% from its latest reported closing price of $35.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings is 1,027MM, a decrease of 37.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinetik Holdings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTK is 0.24%, an increase of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.93% to 72,847K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTK is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 11,914K shares representing 19.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,919K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,204K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares , representing an increase of 48.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 65.21% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,951K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 58.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,392K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,321K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing an increase of 20.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 18.24% over the last quarter.

