Scotiabank Maintains IAMGOLD (IAG) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.37% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IAMGOLD is $11.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.98 to a high of $15.83. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.37% from its latest reported closing price of $12.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IAMGOLD is 1,361MM, a decrease of 30.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in IAMGOLD. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAG is 0.33%, an increase of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 433,352K shares. The put/call ratio of IAG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 38,301K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,104K shares , representing a decrease of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 26,938K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,805K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 20,917K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,615K shares , representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 15.44% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 17,536K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,550K shares , representing a decrease of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 3.94% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 16,311K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,787K shares , representing a decrease of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 0.57% over the last quarter.

