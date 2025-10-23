Scotiabank Maintains Gold Royalty (GROY) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Gold Royalty (NYSEAM:GROY) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.08% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gold Royalty is $4.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $6.56. The average price target represents an increase of 24.08% from its latest reported closing price of $3.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Royalty is 21MM, an increase of 70.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Royalty. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 21.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROY is 0.01%, an increase of 88.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.05% to 35,057K shares. The put/call ratio of GROY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 5,234K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,676K shares , representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 23.93% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,611K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares , representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,628K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 48.33% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,376K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing an increase of 45.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 128.34% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,223K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 72.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 399.90% over the last quarter.

