Scotiabank Maintains Gildan Activewear (GIL) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.66% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gildan Activewear is $49.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.94 to a high of $56.51. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.66% from its latest reported closing price of $58.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gildan Activewear is 3,618MM, an increase of 7.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gildan Activewear. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIL is 0.33%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 124,257K shares. The put/call ratio of GIL is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,924K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,775K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 66.21% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 7,332K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,401K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 28.25% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 6,848K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,412K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 4.44% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,103K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Browning West holds 4,564K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,459K shares , representing a decrease of 19.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 22.87% over the last quarter.

