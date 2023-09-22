Scotiabank Maintains Generac Holdings (GNRC) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is 144.26. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 33.01% from its latest reported closing price of 108.46.

The projected annual revenue for Generac Holdings is 4,317MM, an increase of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNRC is 0.20%, an increase of 24.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 63,889K shares. The put/call ratio of GNRC is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 2,188K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 191.98% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,954K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 38.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,931K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 28.19% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,749K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 46.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,606K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 30.22% over the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

