Scotiabank Maintains Fortuna Mining (FSM) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.44% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortuna Mining is $7.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.80 to a high of $9.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.44% from its latest reported closing price of $8.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortuna Mining is 648MM, a decrease of 45.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortuna Mining. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 11.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSM is 0.20%, an increase of 11.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 237,039K shares. The put/call ratio of FSM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 20,402K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,600K shares , representing a decrease of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,823K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,887K shares , representing a decrease of 28.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 26.96% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 9,927K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,372K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 15.72% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,347K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,003K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 12.82% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 9,044K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,660K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 7.83% over the last quarter.

