Scotiabank Maintains First Majestic Silver (AG) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.69% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Majestic Silver is $10.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.45 to a high of $15.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.69% from its latest reported closing price of $12.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Majestic Silver is 876MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Majestic Silver. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AG is 0.23%, an increase of 63.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.97% to 286,231K shares. The put/call ratio of AG is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 32,754K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,292K shares , representing a decrease of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 18,434K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,544K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 18,383K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,482K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 1.27% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 14,776K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,416K shares , representing a decrease of 17.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 0.39% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 13,667K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,845K shares , representing an increase of 42.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 95.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.