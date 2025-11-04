Scotiabank Maintains Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (EPD) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:EPD) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.39% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is $36.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.39% from its latest reported closing price of $30.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is 44,796MM, a decrease of 15.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPD is 0.72%, an increase of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 726,709K shares. The put/call ratio of EPD is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 42,664K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,327K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 10.43% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 40,932K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,268K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 26,787K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,718K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 93.07% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 19,998K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,969K shares , representing an increase of 20.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 16.95% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 18,652K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,400K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 18.46% over the last quarter.

