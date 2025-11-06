Scotiabank Maintains Dynatrace (DT) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.81% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dynatrace is $63.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.81% from its latest reported closing price of $46.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dynatrace is 1,875MM, an increase of 1.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.30%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 347,773K shares. The put/call ratio of DT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 11,807K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,727K shares , representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,677K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,115K shares , representing a decrease of 41.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 23.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,766K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,760K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 10.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,624K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,979K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 8,803K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,747K shares , representing an increase of 23.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 39.88% over the last quarter.

