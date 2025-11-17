Scotiabank Maintains Douglas Emmett (DEI) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.54% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Douglas Emmett is $15.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.54% from its latest reported closing price of $11.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Emmett is 1,105MM, an increase of 10.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEI is 0.14%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 216,446K shares. The put/call ratio of DEI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,005K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,031K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 6.78% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,162K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,151K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,039K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,526K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 46.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,972K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,716K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 85.33% over the last quarter.

