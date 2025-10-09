Scotiabank Maintains Diamondback Energy (FANG) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Diamondback Energy (NasdaqGS:FANG) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is $188.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $144.43 to a high of $233.10. The average price target represents an increase of 30.50% from its latest reported closing price of $144.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is 8,636MM, a decrease of 35.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,020 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANG is 0.31%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 213,541K shares. The put/call ratio of FANG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,105K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,933K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 21.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 6,028K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,961K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 26.76% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,570K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,490K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,195K shares , representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 29.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,489K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,740K shares , representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 10.88% over the last quarter.

