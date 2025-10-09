Scotiabank Maintains CVR Energy (CVI) Sector Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) with a Sector Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.08% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CVR Energy is $27.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.08% from its latest reported closing price of $36.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CVR Energy is 8,045MM, an increase of 11.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVR Energy. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVI is 0.15%, an increase of 14.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 109,484K shares. The put/call ratio of CVI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 70,418K shares representing 70.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 35.01% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,038K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 32.40% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,893K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 84.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 631.83% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,177K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 93.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 1,743.32% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,018K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 27.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 89.03% over the last quarter.

