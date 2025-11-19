Scotiabank Maintains Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (BVN) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BVN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.26% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt is $22.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.54 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.26% from its latest reported closing price of $23.97 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVN is 0.21%, an increase of 21.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 125,190K shares. The put/call ratio of BVN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 19,782K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,290K shares , representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 23.30% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 12,388K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,272K shares , representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 17.83% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,736K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,109K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 14.59% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,198K shares , representing an increase of 27.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 25.11% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,531K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,052K shares , representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 6.52% over the last quarter.

