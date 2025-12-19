Scotiabank Maintains Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (CPAC) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CPAC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPAC is 0.01%, an increase of 45.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.50% to 456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sagil Capital Llp holds 210K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Benjamin Edwards holds 75K shares.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAC by 91.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

