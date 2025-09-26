Scotiabank Maintains Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (BBU) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:BBU) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.69% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is $22.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.33 to a high of $23.21. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.69% from its latest reported closing price of $32.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is 17,873MM, a decrease of 40.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBU is 0.35%, an increase of 22.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 76,015K shares. The put/call ratio of BBU is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 43,708K shares representing 49.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,152K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 0.35% over the last quarter.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 12,039K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,392K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Partners Value Investments holds 4,449K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares , representing an increase of 33.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 42.19% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 2,231K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.