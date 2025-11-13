Scotiabank Maintains Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.94% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brixmor Property Group is $31.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.94% from its latest reported closing price of $26.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brixmor Property Group is 1,328MM, a decrease of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brixmor Property Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRX is 0.34%, an increase of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 371,544K shares. The put/call ratio of BRX is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 12,238K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,186K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 83.92% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,376K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,327K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 10,109K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,439K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 72.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,969K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,975K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 7.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,858K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,597K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 10.11% over the last quarter.

