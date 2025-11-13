Scotiabank Maintains Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.59% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Armada Hoffler Properties is $8.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 34.59% from its latest reported closing price of $6.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Armada Hoffler Properties is 241MM, a decrease of 46.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armada Hoffler Properties. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHH is 0.06%, an increase of 8.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.42% to 77,031K shares. The put/call ratio of AHH is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,774K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,022K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 13.77% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,972K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 0.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,558K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 16.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,219K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 87.76% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,140K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 85.06% over the last quarter.

