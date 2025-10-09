Scotiabank Maintains APA (APA) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of APA (NasdaqGS:APA) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.07% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for APA is $24.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.07% from its latest reported closing price of $24.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for APA is 8,318MM, a decrease of 15.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,206 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APA is 0.16%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 412,658K shares. The put/call ratio of APA is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 36,043K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,440K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 26,606K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,709K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 12.81% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 18,765K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 14,684K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,384K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 14,209K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,933K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 3.68% over the last quarter.

