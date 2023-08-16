Scotiabank Launches First Home Buyers Savings Account

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), launched its new tax free First Home Savings Account or FHSA to encourage Canadians to own their first home.

This facility allows first-time homebuyers to grow and withdraw money from the account tax-free, as well as contribution up to $8,000 each year, with a maximum lifetime contribution of $40,000. Contributions along with the growth can be utilized to buy the first home.

Any unused contribution can be carried over to the following year.

The bank is offering an interest rate of 5 percent on new FHSA deposits with savings accelerator account from now until January 31, 2024.

To address housing affordability, the FHSA has been created by the federal government.

In addition, both husband and wife can have a FHSA account and can double their combined maximum contribution.

Customers of the bank can access the Scotia Smart Investor anytime on their mobile or online to track FHSA growth against their home ownership goal.

