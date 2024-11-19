Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of ZoomInfo Technologies (NasdaqGS:ZI) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.17% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for ZoomInfo Technologies is $11.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.17% from its latest reported closing price of $9.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies is 1,700MM, an increase of 39.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZoomInfo Technologies. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZI is 0.18%, an increase of 20.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.87% to 338,569K shares. The put/call ratio of ZI is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 25,960K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 22,120K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 16,030K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 12,137K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,110K shares , representing an increase of 24.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 1.20% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 11,854K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,674K shares , representing a decrease of 49.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 41.04% over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZoomInfo is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

