Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ZLAB) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:ZLAB) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $36.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.44 to a high of $41.62. The average price target represents an increase of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of $36.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 1,327MM, an increase of 232.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 23.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLAB is 0.29%, an increase of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.76% to 73,558K shares. The put/call ratio of ZLAB is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,658K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,437K shares , representing a decrease of 26.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,568K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,760K shares , representing a decrease of 33.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 19.24% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,433K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,435K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 6.21% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,873K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares , representing an increase of 31.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 123.98% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares , representing an increase of 16.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 102.27% over the last quarter.

Zai Lab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zai Lab ) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in itsfocus areas. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

