Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Workday (WDAY) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Workday (NasdaqGS:WDAY) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.65% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Workday is $295.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.65% from its latest reported closing price of $259.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Workday is 8,737MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDAY is 0.42%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 214,973K shares. The put/call ratio of WDAY is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,568K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,695K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,568K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,574K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 60.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,985K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares , representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 59.86% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,803K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing an increase of 28.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 57.53% over the last quarter.

Workday Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workday, Inc., is an American on-demand financial management and human capital management software vendor. Workday was founded by David Duffield, founder and former CEO of ERP company PeopleSoft, and former PeopleSoft chief strategist Aneel Bhusri following Oracle's hostile takeover of PeopleSoft in 2005.

