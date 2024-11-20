News & Insights

Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Workday (LSE:0M18) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

November 20, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Workday (LSE:0M18) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M18 is 0.42%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 214,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:0M18 / Workday, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

BlackRock holds 13,568K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,695K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,568K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,574K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 60.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,985K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares , representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 59.86% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,803K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing an increase of 28.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 57.53% over the last quarter.

