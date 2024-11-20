Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Workday (LSE:0M18) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Workday (LSE:0M18) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M18 is 0.42%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 214,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,568K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,695K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,568K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,574K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 60.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,985K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares , representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 59.86% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,803K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing an increase of 28.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 57.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.