Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Viking Therapeutics (LSE:0VQA) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Viking Therapeutics (LSE:0VQA) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VQA is 0.24%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.51% to 99,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,858K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,737K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 20.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,324K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 12.36% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,917K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares , representing a decrease of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 7.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,635K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 9.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,393K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 32.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.